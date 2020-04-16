Millie Bobby Brown has proven that she can crush any singing challenge on "The Tonight Show" even if the game is through a computer screen.

During Wednesday's at-home edition of the late-night show, the "Stranger Things" star and host Jimmy Fallon attempted to play a social distancing version of the "Singing Whisper Challenge" and to no surprise, it was an epic fail.

In the past, the game included Fallon and his guest switching off wearing noise-canceling headphones while trying to guess what song the other person was singing. However, since Fallon and Brown are both self-isolating in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the rules had to be amended.

Instead of one person wearing headphones to cancel out the tune the other was singing, the two traded off by muting their computers. The silent participant would recite the lyrics, while the other tried to name the song by lipreading. Though it might sound simple enough, the Zoom-version was a hot mess.

Brown kicked off the game and was tasked with singing Dua Lipa's hit "Don't Start Now." After the actress made sure she was muted, Fallon then attempted to guess the pop song. It didn't take long at all for him to name the track correctly.

However, things quickly turned into a hilarious disaster when Fallon failed to make it easy for Brown to decipher the lyrics to "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi.

"You look insane," she told Fallon while trying to figure out his bizarre mouth gestures. Fortunately, she was eventually able to identify the song after Fallon threw in some hand movements as hints. "It was actually very tough," Brown said. "You don't move your mouth enough!"

Round three proved to be the hardest, making for some quality quarantine entertainment. Brown was tasked with singing "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, a track consisting mainly of Spanish lyrics.

Although she emphasized every single syllable of the title and tried to slow down each lyric, Fallon was stumped. Brown even got up and danced to the music trying to help Fallon out, but he still struggled.

"What is going on? You're rocking out?" he said. "I have no idea what you're doing!"

After many attempts, Fallon finally figured it out and the two burst into fits of laughter, with Brown giggling so hard she started to cry. Watch it all go down in the clip, above.

Meanwhile, Brown, who is quarantining in Atlanta as production on Season 4 of "Stranger Things" has been paused, also introduced her adorable new puppy, named Winnie, the same name as one of Fallon's daughters.

See the cute little floof in the clip, below.

Social DIstancing Getty/Instagram