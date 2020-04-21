Music By TooFab Staff |
Babyface and Teddy Riley's Rescheduled Battle Broke Instagram Live and Viewership Records
The iconic producers rescheduled their "Verzuz" battle to Monday night after technical difficulties proved too disruptive on Saturday.

Rescheduled from Saturday night after connectivity and sound issues kept most fans from tuning in, R&B legends Babyface and Teddy Riley returned to Instagram Live on Monday to finally have it out.

Despite a few technical challenges along the way, the two producers laid down the tracks that defined a decade -- the '90s to be exact -- as they battled across two hours, trending atop Twitter and breaking a huge record along the way ... not to mention Instagram Live itself.

Producer Swizz Beatz (one of the masterminds behind the event, says they had 3 million people trying to tune in, a new Instagram Live record, though Pop Crave says it was closer to 512,000. Either way, it appears the record that they broke was their own, set during their aborted Saturday night attempt to lay it down and see who is the king of '90s R&B. iHeartRadio reports more than 400,000 viewers were tuning in then.

Perhaps ironically, it appears the record that they broke was their own, set during their aborted Saturday night attempt to lay it down and see who is the king of '90s R&B.

During the latest session, Babyface blew the minds of the livestream's viewers when he also revealed a little known fact about the King of Pop. Apparently, he was interested in getting to know Halle Berry a little better back then (wasn't everyone?) and thought maybe the record producer could give him the hook up.

"Michael called me and said, 'Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is?'" Babyface said during their livestream, as covered by Hollywood Life. "I said, 'Yeah, I know Halle Berry'. He said, 'Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to take her out on a date.'"

"I said, 'What?' and he said, 'Call her, I want to take her out on a date,'" he continued. "So I said, 'Let me reach out' and I reached out for him, for the agent because I didn't have Halle Berry's number. I called and gave the message and the manager's like, 'What?" and I said, 'Yeah, he wants to take her out on a date.'"

The message got relayed, but Babyface said he couldn't say what Halle said in response. Instead, he played a quote of her from the movie 'Boomerang' where she said, "You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?"

While the guys were mostly spinning the tracks they produced, Babyface had another surprise in store for fans, offering up a live rendition of his own hit "When Can I See You."

This battle -- which many fans believe Babyface took with that acoustic performance and a little remix shade(?) -- was the latest in the "Verzuz" series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. While there have been battle before this one, like T-Pain "verzuz" Lil John,this one took the whole series to a new level. Will it stay there?

Fans were loving the friendly rivalry between the two producers Monday night, keeping the action trending deep into the night.

