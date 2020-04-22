Amber Portwood's ex Andrew Glennon finally appeared on "Teen Mom OG" Tuesday night, after contacting production with the hope to "tell his side of the story" following her attack on him.

The reality star was arrested last July, after her baby daddy contacted cops claiming she hit him with a shoe while he was holding their child. There were reports she also wielded a machete during the incident. She was arrested and charged with domestic battery. She pled guilty and was sentenced to 2.5 years probation.

On Tuesday's episode, video footage from a Ring taken during the blowout was released to the media, with Andrew confirming he was the one who leaked it during his sit down with producers.

"Being in the house, it's not good for my health. It gives me anxiety," said Glennon when asked why they didn't do the interview there. "It's such an odd situation I'm in. It's a f--king horror show. I never saw that girl before, the person I saw that night, I've never seen and it scared the shit out of me."

"I don't call the cops for no reason," he continued. "When someone you love attacks you, you're so conflicted. You have love and you have fear and it's like the simplest solutions become the most difficult."

He said he decided to record Amber so people would believe him and claimed he didn't know how many recordings he actually had. "I sent them all to my sister, I can't listen to that shit after living it," he said.

The producer then asked what Andrew thought about people saying he released audio and video for money.

"For money? No, there's been no money from the press," he said. "I almost regret giving them everything, but look we all make mistakes. I've made mistakes. And I think in this whole process, all I wanted was ownership ... but it didn't happen."

He added that what upset him most was having "a broken family" and he's just taking it "one day at a time" when it comes to caring for their son, James.

Amber's ex Gary was one of the many who thought Andrew's actions were all "financially motivated." Speaking to his wife Kristina, he asked, "Why keep throwing gasoline on a fire that's burning?" He also accused Andrew of pushing Amber's buttons and "trying to destroy her."

After unplugging from social media following a problematic livestream, Amber had Gary over to talk about Andrew releasing audio and video online.

"Everything he's doing is the opposite of helping you," said Gary. Amber said she was pushed to her limit and has "a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself" in the moment. "I really do feel ashamed," she added, "When I hear those audios, I was ashamed, I feel disgusted."

"Teen Mom OG" airs Tuesdays on MTV.