Mayor Follows Traces of Blood To Find Woman Living in His Cellar

A Kentucky mayor made a shocking discovery while renovating his new home on Wednesday.

Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson found an unidentified woman shacking up in his basement after he "heard a ruckus" and smelled cigarette smoke as he was staying in the house overnight while the renovation nears completion, according to Bowling Green Daily News.

Wilson -- who is a former police officer -- said he went outside to investigate and found traces of blood on the cellar's door. When he crawled down the steps to look closer, he found a small bag with "women's stockings" and other items, prompting him to call the local authorities to see if there were any reports of missing women.

After discovering there were no reports, he closed the cellar door and headed back up stairs to continue working on the renovations, per the outlet.

A short while later, the electricity on some of the outlets stopped working, so he ventured down to the cellar once again to investigate and came upon the mysterious woman.

Wilkerson described her as in her 20s with long brunette hair and said she was "covered in dirt."

"She said, 'I'm hiding from someone,'" Wilkerson told the news source, adding she promptly ran away down the street and has not been back since.

Wilson said he wasn't sure "how long the woman had been living in the cellar," according to the Daily News.

As nothing was stolen, Wilson said he would not pursue charges, although he did speak with police afterwards.

"I asked the officers why they were grinning and they said that no matter how they write the report, it's going to say the mayor locked a woman in his house," Wilkerson told WNKY.

