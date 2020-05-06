Logan Paul Was 'Down to Earth' Filming Valley Girl Remake, Says Costar Josh Whitehouse (Exclusive)

Orion Classics

Whitehouse also spills on taking over the role of Randy from Nicolas Cage.

While Logan Paul certainly has a reputation for being a bit of a wild card, that wasn't the case on the set of "Valley Girl."

Costar Josh Whitehouse -- who takes over the Nicolas Cage role in the jukebox musical remake of the 1983 classic -- could only sing Paul's praises while speaking about the film with TooFab.

"Logan Paul was brilliant to work with," said Whitehouse. "He's very energetic on his YouTube channel, but he's actually kind of down to earth in real life. He came really prepared and I felt he was really passionate about the job."

Paul plays one of the popular guys who makes Randy's (Whitehouse) life a living hell. The kind words from his costar come after the movie's release -- originally slated for summer 2018 -- was delayed after the controversy around Paul's "suicide forrest" video on YouTube.

With nothing releasing in theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film will now hit digital this Friday.

Stepping into shoes made famous by Cage was certainly something that weighed on Whitehouse before he started filming.

"When I got the job obviously there was a moment of, 'Am I really going to do that?'" he admitted. "I had to get my head around that idea and come to terms with how I was going to approach it."

Praising the "raw and gritty" telling of a coming of age story in the 1983 original, Whitehouse loved the musical approach to the remake, which finds the cast belting out '80s classics.

"I wanted to try and embody that classic American cool that Nicolas Cage has naturally, but then I didn't want to get too tied down in something that already existed and bring some of my imagination to the character as well," he added.