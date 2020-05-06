NSYNC Had a Virtual Reunion for Lance Bass' 41st Birthday

Getty

Only one of the boys was MIA.

Just as the It's Gonna Be May memes were beginning to die down, they had a new reason to resurface on Tuesday -- as NSYNC reunited virtually to celebrate Lance Bass' 41st birthday.

The b-day boy shared a video to his Instagram page late Tuesday night, showing the festivities as he spent the day with his friends and family via three different video conferences amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video opened with him being presented with three different boxes, one for each of his virtual dates with three different groups of people.

The first one was his with boy band brothers, as they dubbed the celebration NSYNC-o de Mayo. Joining Lance was Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick. Justin Timberlake, however, was totally MIA.

For the call, Joey rocked a sombrero, they sipped on cocktails from glasses adorned with their 2000s 'dos and even played with mini cactus piñatas. "It took everything in my power not to blow this secret," said Kirkpatrick.

The call ended with Lance getting a cake in the shape of a toilet paper roll, with the words, "Well Shit" written in icing.

His second chat was with his family, while the third was with a group of Broadway performers -- including Kristin Chenoweth, Shoshana Bean, Frankie Grande and Colleen Ballinger.

"You know what the best thing about this birthday party is?" Bass asked at one point. "That I can do the whole thing with no pants on!" He then stood up to show off his black briefs.

"My loved ones made it so special. I'm still in shock," Bass captioned his video post. "It started with a parade of cars outside my house with a few friends. I had enough food sent over to feed an army. And I dug into SIX birthday cakes. And to top it off [husband Michael Turchin] through me a surprise virtual bday party with some of my favorite people!"