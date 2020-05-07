Chicago Prisoner Escapes by Wearing a Coronavirus Mask and Pretending He Was Someone Else

Cook County Sheriff's Office

His distinctive face tattoos didn't give him away, apparently.

The FBI are hunting for a prisoner who escaped by donning a COVID mask and pretending to be someone else.

There is a $2,000 reward for the recapture of 21-year-old Jahquez Scott, who strolled out of jail on Saturday by simply claiming he was another inmate who was being released on bail.

Quintin Henderson, 28, was scheduled to be freed on bond for a drug charge over the weekend; instead he loaned his personal information to Scott for the promise of $1,000, Cook County Sheriff’s office confirmed.

By order of a federal judge, all inmates who are quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak for any reason have to be provided with a protective face mask.

Thus, Scott donned his and simply gave Henderson's name and personal information before being allowed to walk free.

#HappeningNow: #FBI & @CCSOPIO are looking for Jahquez Scott. Scott was allegedly released from Cook Cty Jail using another detainee's info.



Report tips to the FBI (312-421-6700 or https://t.co/iJn2CD2n7u) or @CCSOPIO (773)674-8477. There is a $2000 reward.#WantedWednesday pic.twitter.com/GAEGEkRjC3 — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) May 7, 2020 @FBIChicago

Even his tell-tale facial tattoos clearly appearing above the mask did not give the game away.

According to CBS Chicago, Scott had originally been given a $50,000 bond for unlawful use of a weapon; had he made bond he would have had to wear an electronic tag.

Prison officers only learned of the mix up when the real Henderson arrived for release, but no-one could find his paperwork.

On Wednesday night, the FBI announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to Scott's arrest and conviction.

He has a record of aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Henderson meanwhile was not released as scheduled; he was instead charged with aiding escape, and is now being held without bail for violating the terms of his original bond.

The sheriff's office has launched an internal investigation into how the embarrassing mix-up was allowed to occur.