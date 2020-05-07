Miley Cyrus Says Her Experience of Pandemic is Different Because of Celebrity

Getty

"My experience is so rare, it almost doesn't feel right to talk about."

Miley Cyrus said she knows her celebrity privilege gives her a different perspective on the coronavirus outbreak.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the pop superstar opened up about how she has put her Instagram show "Bright Minded" on hold, as she feels her current situation and those of her famous friends -- whom she interviews for the program -- do not relate to others at this unprecedented time.

"I know I'm in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like most everyone else's in my country and around the world," Cyrus explained. "My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like."

"I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that's just not the story for a lot of people," she added.

The singer said she attempted to weave stories and interviews of frontliners fighting the coronavirus alongside chats with celebrities like Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff and Ellen Degeneres on "Bright MInded."

Even with that effort, Cyrus said many of the celebrities ignored her DM's asking them to be a guest on the show.

"I'm sure some people I was reaching out to felt the same way I do, which is that my experience is so rare, it almost doesn't feel right to talk about," she confessed to the news outlet.

"I'm sure a lot of the hesitation for other people saying yes to doing the show is because it almost doesn't feel right for celebrities to share our experience. Because it just doesn't compare."

But before she went on hiatus, the "Party in the U.S.A." did try another way to seem relatable to her viewers living the quarantine lifestyle.

"I'm in my sweatpants and a top knot, just like everyone else," she said of her wardrobe choices for "Bright Minded."

"I've only washed my hair twice for the show -- once for Elton John and once for Sen. [Elizabeth] Warren."

