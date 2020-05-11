Olivia Jade and Bella Honor Mom Lori Loughlin on Mother's Day

Getty

"You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job," Olivia wrote.

Olivia Jade and her sister Bella Giannulli shared their love for their mom, Lori Loughlin, on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the YouTube star, 20, and her older sister, 21, both posted sweet tributes to Lori on Instagram that featured throwback photos of them being held by their mom when they were babies. While Olivia called the "Full House" actress her "best friend," Bella expressed that mothers "might be the closest thing we have to superheroes."

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there. Thank you God for mine," Olivia captioned her post. "You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job."

"You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever," she added. "Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. ❤️ I LOVE YOU."

Similarily, Bella wrote, "The strength mothers' have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes. Happy Mother's Day Mama, I love you. I'm so proud to be your daughter today & everyday"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Olivia and Bella's social media posts came a little over a month after federal prosecutors revealed the infamous photos Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly took of their daughters on rowing machines to help them get into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and husband Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the elite school via a sidedoor provided by William "Rick" Singer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In November, Loughlin and Giannulli plead not guilty to a charge of federal bribery. The couple are among the dwindling number of accused who are continuing to fight against the charges in the college admissions scandal.

They are set to go to trial in October.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.