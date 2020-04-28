Felicity Huffman could have had a little more faith in her daughters when it came to them getting into a college of their choice.

The "Desperate Housewives" star spent 11 days in jail for her part in the college admissions scandal, where she paid $15,000 to have her eldest daughter's 2017 SAT scores improved, according to authorities.

She was the first parent out of over 30 to be sentenced after they were indicted for paying mastermind William "Rick" Singer to provide various backdoor options for their children to get into elite universities.

Sophia Macy, 19, retook the test and hit marks high enough to get her into the prestigious Drama School at Carnegie Mellon University, according to Page Six.

And Felicity and William H. Macy's second daughter, Georgia, 18, will be attending Vassar College in the fall.

Felicity was arrested in March 2019 as part of the "Varsity Blues" sting operation where she plead guilty last May to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

In a letter to the judge presiding over her case, Huffman wrote, "When my daughter looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, 'Why didn't you believe in me? Why didn't you think I could do it on my own?' I had no adequate answer for her. I could only say, 'I am sorry.'"

"I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot," she added. "I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair. I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter, and failed my family."

The actress was sentenced to 14 days in jail, but was released after serving 11.

After the judge handed the sentence, Felicity made a public statement saying she was sorry.

"And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children," she said.

Other parents involved in the scandal include Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli.

The couple were accused of paying $500,000 to pass their daughter Olivia Jade and her older sister Bella off as athletic recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before.

They are set to go to trial in October.

