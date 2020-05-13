Dennis Rodman Details Wild Night with Kim Jong Un Including Vodka, 'Hotties' and His All-Female Band

Getty

Dennis Rodman dished on a wild night with his bromance partner, Kim Jong Un.

During a guest stint on Mike Tyson's "HotBoxin'" podcast recently, the NBA legend detailed the first time he hung out with the controversial leader of North Korea, after they met following a 2013 Harlem Globetrotters game in Pyongyang.

Although Dennis had no idea who Kim was at first, he said they quickly bonded over their love of basketball, vodka, women and karaoke.

“Next thing I know, we are having dinner and we are drunk as s--t, he starts singing karaoke and I have no clue what the f--k he's talking about."

The highlight of the evening, according to the flamboyant athlete, was when Kim paraded out his all-female band to entertain the partygoers.

"He has this 18-piece women's band," Dennis began. "These f--ing girls are f--king hot hot. And the whole time, they played one f--ing song -- ONE SONG!"

"It was the f--king theme song from 'Dallas.' What the f--k. I said, 'What is this all about?' I said, 'Theme from Dallas?'

"He said, 'That's all they know.'"

Dennis said he gave Kim a list of seven songs he wanted the band to learn before he came back for a visit, including ditties by Pearl Jam, Live, Van Halen and Rolling Stones.

"The next time, they played all those damn songs," Dennis revealed. "We've been really good friends since that."

Dennis went on to say he doesn't talk politics with Kim, just sports.

"I've seen the military, I've seen the missiles, I've seen everything, I've seen mausoleums, stuff like that," he explained.

Although the two are BFFs now, Dennis said it may have worked out differently, if Kim had had his way.

"We asked Michael Jordan to come but he wouldn't come, so we asked you," Dennis said Kim told him during their first meeting.

Meanwhile, Kim has been missing for weeks, leading to global speculation about his health.

