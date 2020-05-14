Insane Dash Cam Footage Captures Drunk AK-47 Wielding Dad in Fatal Shootout While Child is in Car

Oregon State Police

The crazy footage shows a high-speed chase, a fatal gunfight and a dramatic rescue.

Oregon State Police have released dash and body cam footage of a wild chase that ended in a fatal shootout — with a child caught right in the middle.

The incident occurred on April 10 in Klamath County, when officers responded to a domestic disturbance; the boy's mother had called 911 to report his father was drunk and trying to take him in his car.

When officers arrived Matthew Goff was gone, and so was his six-year-old son.

They immediately issued a bulletin, warning the suspect was "possibly intoxicated, that there was a 6-year-old child in the vehicle, and that the suspect had an AK-47 rifle."

The white SUV was soon spotted speeding on Highway 97, and several units gave chase.

The dramatic footage shows Goff pulling a wild 180 off the highway as officers try to stay on his tail; they eventually bring him to a stop by using a spike strip — but as the clip shows, he's not ready to go quietly.

He immediately opens fire with his assault rifle through the back window of his immobilized car, with his son right beside him, spraying the police cars with bullets.

Footage from inside one of the police cars shows bullets flying through the windscreen, the officer ducking down behind the dash while the vehicle is still moving, glass splintering around him.

Gunfire rings out around him, he pulls his own weapon from its holster before springing back up in his seat and returning fire, unloading a magazine of his own through the smashed windscreen.

Reloading, he finally puts the vehicle in park before rolling out and taking cover behind it.

And the footage gets wilder still; a female officer is seen running to the vehicle to pull the boy — completely unharmed — from the vehicle and running back to cover.

Miraculously, no officers were killed; Trooper Kameron Gordon was struck and wounded.

Goff was killed in the exchange.

Police also shared photos of the aftermath showing the police cars riddled with bullet holes.

After searching his vehicle, police found ten fully-loaded magazines, and a total of 250 rounds of ammunition; Goff had fired a total of 36 rounds into three vehicles during the confrontation.

Per state policy, all officers involved were placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated; they were found to have been justified in their use of lethal force, and reinstated.

"We regret the circumstances that forced Trooper (Justin) Henrick and Deputy (Maria) Gray into a decision law enforcement never want to have to make and are thankful that all officers involved are safe," the jury said in its conclusion.

After the incident, Goff's ex-wife Ria Edenfield praised police for saving her son, describing how his father had tried to take him from the babysitter.

"He was just upset because his girlfriend at the time told him he could not take my son while he was drinking," she told KOBI5. "And that made him upset."

"I know he's just in peace," she added. "He's finally at peace, because he had been struggling for a long time."