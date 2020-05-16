Michael Buble Received Death Threats After Elbowing Video With Wife Went Viral

Getty

Threats involved bombs, "photos of knives" and a plot to "cut off" Buble's fingers.

Michael Buble received death threats after he was accused of being abusive when an Instagram Live video with his wife Luisana Lopilato went viral.

Back in April, the singer made the motion of elbowing Lopilato for talking over him during the clip, which sparked outrage among fans on social media, who called it too aggressive and violent.

She vehemently denied the claims and defended him, but the backlash was intense enough to cause terrifying warnings to be sent to Buble, which Lopilato revealed during her appearance on Argentinian talk show "Intrusos" this week.

"You wouldn’t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina," she confessed. "Photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating."

"It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened."

Lopilato said she feared for her family. The couple -- who married in 2011 - share sons Noah, 6, and Elias, 4, and daughter Vida, 22 months.

"There were a lot of threats," she continued. "The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened."

She revealed her husband was extremely upset because he loves the family and friends he has in her homeland of Argentina.

"Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo from Argentina of a youngster holding a weapon and the warning: 'This is what you’re going to get when you come here!'"

Defending Buble once again, Lopilato called him a "gentleman" who is "always trying" to make her happy.

She previously slammed the backlash by taking to Twitter to shut down all the "disrespectful lies."

"It's incredible how some human beings are!!" she posted. "While we suffer this pandemic and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness and uncertainties of all kinds!

"Every day we go out with my husband to do lives to bring you a little joy, entertainment and we have to listen and see what malicious people publish without knowing anything about our family," she continued.

"I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times over!! It's not fair!"

At the time of the video going viral, a rep for Buble claimed the domestic violence allegations were 'a failed effort of cyber bullying.'

"Anyone who watches them on Facebook live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love," the rep told E! News in a statement.