Packed Revelers at Lake of the Ozarks Party Ignore Social Distancing Signs, State Guidelines

In a picture shared from the Memorial Day party, a huge sign ignored at the venue clearly reads, "Please practice social distancing: 6 ft apart."

Memorial Day is off to a corona-free start in Missouri, or at least it certainly seems that what throngs of people seemed to think at a packed party at Lake of the Ozarks.

Always a party hub for the state, revelers could be seen in one video that quickly went viral Saturday night living it up without a care in the world, openly ignore a sign visible in another shot from the event asking them to practice social distancing.

Absolutely no one appeared to be doing that.

Scott Pasmore, a news anchor from Arizona, shared the initial footage, panning around a poolside venue filled with countless people standing around, drinking, taking pictures, swimming and seemingly totally unaware that the COVID-19 pandemic is still a thing.

Several others online quickly confirmed that Pasmore's video was accurate and current, as cries of "fake news" and other doubts began to creep in. Another of his followers shared an additional photo clearly showing the social distancing sign being ignored.

While most states are beginning to open back up, with Missouri one of the more aggressive in getting back to business after Gov. Mike Parson reopened it on May 5, the state is still asking that "every person and business in the State of Missouri shall abide by social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet (6’) of space between individuals."

Another news reporter from Springfield, Missouri shared similar footage from Lake of the Ozarks showing that the disregard for state guidelines, public safety and the health of themselves and others is as widespread as COVID-19 right now.

St. Louis broadcaster KSDK received similar pictures from this same party -- the social distancing sign is visible in several of them -- and spoke with the Camden County Sheriff's Department who confirmed the social distancing guidelines are in place, but "it doesn't seem people are following it very well here."

As there are no orders in place to enforce social distancing, authorities there say there is nothing they can do. They further said they've not been called to any incidents so far, so all they can do is sit back and observe, along with the rest of America.

KSDK further said that in an attempt to find out why the venue was crowded to the extent social distancing certainly seemed impossible, they had not heard back from the business hosting the event,

By Sunday morning, "Lake of the Ozarks" was trending on Twitter as everyone from Hollywood and beyond marveled at and weighed in on the sight of all those people packed in together during a global pandemic.

Several people were sharing similar footage from Ocean City, Maryland, which apparently also saw a ton of people converging in public with no masks or social distancing in sight.

