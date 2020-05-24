Packed Revelers at Lake of the Ozarks Party Ignore Social Distancing Signs, State Guidelines

Twitter

In a picture shared from the Memorial Day party, a huge sign ignored at the venue clearly reads, "Please practice social distancing: 6 ft apart."

Memorial Day is off to a corona-free start in Missouri, or at least it certainly seems that what throngs of people seemed to think at a packed party at Lake of the Ozarks.

Always a party hub for the state, revelers could be seen in one video that quickly went viral Saturday night living it up without a care in the world, openly ignore a sign visible in another shot from the event asking them to practice social distancing.

Absolutely no one appeared to be doing that.

Scott Pasmore, a news anchor from Arizona, shared the initial footage, panning around a poolside venue filled with countless people standing around, drinking, taking pictures, swimming and seemingly totally unaware that the COVID-19 pandemic is still a thing.

Several others online quickly confirmed that Pasmore's video was accurate and current, as cries of "fake news" and other doubts began to creep in. Another of his followers shared an additional photo clearly showing the social distancing sign being ignored.

While most states are beginning to open back up, with Missouri one of the more aggressive in getting back to business after Gov. Mike Parson reopened it on May 5, the state is still asking that "every person and business in the State of Missouri shall abide by social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet (6’) of space between individuals."

Another news reporter from Springfield, Missouri shared similar footage from Lake of the Ozarks showing that the disregard for state guidelines, public safety and the health of themselves and others is as widespread as COVID-19 right now.

Here’s a look at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday pic.twitter.com/RVEqfMvzXW — Jesse Inman (@jesseinmanTV) May 24, 2020 @jesseinmanTV

St. Louis broadcaster KSDK received similar pictures from this same party -- the social distancing sign is visible in several of them -- and spoke with the Camden County Sheriff's Department who confirmed the social distancing guidelines are in place, but "it doesn't seem people are following it very well here."

As there are no orders in place to enforce social distancing, authorities there say there is nothing they can do. They further said they've not been called to any incidents so far, so all they can do is sit back and observe, along with the rest of America.

KSDK further said that in an attempt to find out why the venue was crowded to the extent social distancing certainly seemed impossible, they had not heard back from the business hosting the event,

By Sunday morning, "Lake of the Ozarks" was trending on Twitter as everyone from Hollywood and beyond marveled at and weighed in on the sight of all those people packed in together during a global pandemic.

Several people were sharing similar footage from Ocean City, Maryland, which apparently also saw a ton of people converging in public with no masks or social distancing in sight.

This "fake news" stupidity is going to kill hundreds of thousands of people. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 24, 2020 @PattyArquette

Current US death toll: 97,414



Incubation period: 2-14 days



Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri - today 👇#COVIDー19



pic.twitter.com/3Kn8U4g8Gv — Tom Folan, MD (@tomfolanmd) May 24, 2020 @tomfolanmd

Clicking through to see why “Lake of the Ozarks” is trending: pic.twitter.com/u8JSZGN3rJ — Rob Krosley (@RobKrosley) May 24, 2020 @RobKrosley

My wife and I are agonizing over whether we can go to a very good friend’s birthday dinner at another friend’s restaurant on Friday where they are not open to patrons for seated meals and we are guaranteed to have table distancing. Meanwhile at Lake of the Ozarks: pic.twitter.com/tUm0B38AAi — Drew VanderPloeg (@alvanderp) May 23, 2020 @alvanderp

Fully depressed after looking at the photos of the crowded Lake of the Ozarks parties. I guess this means the rest of us have to stay in seclusion for a lot longer cuz you know at least some of those people are going to come back to St Louis and spread it around. — Torrey Park (@TorreyPark) May 24, 2020 @TorreyPark

Do people at the lake of the ozarks just think covid-19 magically went away?? Like why are you all in a crusty ass bar on top of one another?!?!!! — Caleigh (@clgh) May 23, 2020 @clgh

Me, working at a hospital in Missouri, seeing why Lake of the Ozarks is trending... pic.twitter.com/cWJPEQB4tJ — Stephanie (@PetersenKUcera) May 24, 2020 @PetersenKUcera

14 days from today is June 7th



Remember to look for the reports from Lake of the Ozarks and Ocean City Maryland pic.twitter.com/rhXTLquz8X — kj martin= is not soiled or foiled (@martin_kj) May 24, 2020 @martin_kj

Ocean City + Lake of the Ozarks = Ventilators 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VjCeuJvhgl — stayflyshoes (@stayflyshoes) May 24, 2020 @stayflyshoes

Nearly 100,000 Coronavirus deaths. Meanwhile, in Missouri at Lake of the Ozarks... pic.twitter.com/2DId56g6Yo — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) May 24, 2020 @JermaineWatkins

Some urban centers may remain cautious. But then you have places like Lake of the Ozarks, Memorial Day.



Places in the US decided it's overblown* & not an issue for them. Sadly, they are likely correct- they'll get sick- but they won't be the ones to die as they spread it. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/FdJ6bp3y55 — (((s/p))) (@S_R_Paul) May 24, 2020 @S_R_Paul

The pictures of these people in OCMD and Lake of the Ozarks and random spots in the south ... guys, it’s not over. When did everyone decide it was over? — Sarah Baicker (@sbbaicker) May 24, 2020 @sbbaicker