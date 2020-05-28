Lindsay Lohan Was Supposed to Be in Season 2 of Hulu's Ramy -- Here's Why She Isn't

Creator and star Ramy Youssef says the actress was on the call sheet for the new season of his Golden Globe-winning Hulu series.

Fans of Ramy Youssef's hit Hulu comedy may be excited about seeing Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and former porn star Mia Khalifa pop up in the just-dropped second season, but Youssef had another huge surprise all lined up -- until it wasn't.

"We were interested in this idea of people that you don't really think are Muslim," he explained to Entertainment Weekly, which brought him to Lindsay Lohan.

"Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam, and so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down," he shared.

Legitimately, according to Youssef, it was a done deal, which would have been a huge draw for his show. Fans have been clamoring for Lindsay to get back in front of a camera (outside of reality television) for years and this would have been a tremendous opportunity for her to kick off that long-awaited career comeback.

Unfortunately, this is Lindsay Lohan and -- apparently -- Lindsay gonna Lindsay.

For real, Youssef says she had agreed to be a part of the season and they'd even gotten to the point that she was on the call sheet. This was happening.

"And then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her," he said with a laugh. "I was trying to get ahold of her ... I guess she couldn't make it. I don't know, I never heard from her."

Amazingly, that means that not only did they not hear from her before her scheduled appearance on the show, but the season has wrapped filming, completed post-production and is 24 hours from dropping on Hulu and he still hasn't heard from her.

"You can't try and put Lindsay in a box, that's what I know," Youssef said, clearly just shrugging it off. "Lindsay is going to be Lindsay."

And despite being basically stood up on his own show, Youssef said he has no hard feelings for Lohan. In fact, he told the outlet the door was still open for her to drop by for Season 3.

Ramy Youssef won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the first season of "Ramy," which he developed as an intentional effort to shed a more grounded and realistic light on life as a Muslim American.

"Ramy" Season 2 drops in its entirety -- minus Lindsay Lohan -- Friday on Hulu.