Carrie Underwood Says Her Cabin is 'Haunted' After Ghost Hunting on TikTok

Getty

"I'm super freaked out right now."

Carrie Underwood is adding paranormal investigator to her esteemed resume.

The Grammy winner took to TikTok recently to try her hand at ghost hunting with the help of the "reality ripple" filter while staying in her cabin with husband Mike Fisher.

The filter is creating a buzz on the social media platform as it creates a spooky light trail when focused on objects. However, users found the filter lights up unexpectedly even when focused on an empty space, like a thermal scan, which prompted some to claim it can detect supernatural guests.

"Okay, we're looking for ghosts with this ripple effect," Carrie, 37 said as she started moving her phone back and forth inside the cabin.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

After a multi-colored cloud image kept appearing in a corner of the room, the mother-of-two exclaimed, "Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh. Who are you? What do you want?"

She captioned that first video, "Ghosts in the cabin. Pt 1 OMG!"

In the second video, Carrie began by saying, "I'm super freaked out right now -- super freaked out."

She slowly moved the camera back to where the first "apparition" appeared.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"It went away," she said, sounding relieved. But the image popped up again.

"Oh no, it's still there, still there -- It hangs out right here, man. OH MY GOD," she screamed before turning off the phone.

The latter clip was captioned, "Pt 2. Our cabin is totes haunted, y'all! OMG... freaking out!"

The TikTok videos were only her second and third offerings for the popular app. Last week she posted a video of Mike using two gigantic nets to capture a bird that was flying around inside their home. The mission was a success as he released the bird back outside.

Since her close encounter with the unknown, Carrie has posted a montage of her journey to becoming a country music sensation and a rendition of the viral "savage" dance.

Keep 'em coming Carrie, and watch out for those ghosts!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.