Seth Rogen Tells Everyone Shouting 'All Lives Matter' to STFU

The actor had no patience for any critics on Instagram and let the F-bombs fly.

Seth Rogen made it very clear on Monday that he supports Black Lives Matter -- and anyone who doesn't can go ahead and get the hell off his page.

The actor shared a post supporting the movement, along with the comment, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me."

Instead of simply unfollowing him, however, his critics dove into his comments section -- and he was quick to hit back.

"People making this only about blacks," wrote one, "When it's about all races of color. Why do all these brutality videos only show the end? They don't show wtf these people [were] doing to get in trouble in the first place."

Rogen's response: "F--k off. You don't deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my shit."

Another person wrote, "All lives matter. Because all life is precious. No life is more important than another." Again, Seth wrote, "Shut the f--k up."

"I like 'All Lives Matter,'" added another. Rogen: "I like f--k you."

Responding to another All Lives Matter pusher, Rogen said, "F--k you and both your parents." To one person who said they had unfollowed him, Seth also wrote, "Good. F--k off."

Rogen's #BLM support comes after the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Video captured Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.