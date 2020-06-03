Lili Reinhart Comes Out as 'Proud Bisexual Woman' Before LGBTQ+ Protest for Black Lives Matter

Instagram

The Riverdale star came out at the start of Pride Month.

Lili Reinhart announced she's a "proud bisexual woman" on Wednesday, ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest organized by the LGBTQ+ community.

The "Riverdale" star confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories, as she shared a flyer for the "LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter Protest" going on today in West Hollywood.

"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman," she added. "And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."

In the flyer, organizers urged participants to "join us for a peaceful walk" down Santa Monica Blvd., from La Cienega to Robertson. "We stand with you," it read.

Reinhart's announcement comes after reports she and boyfriend/costar Cole Sprouse split. It also coincides with the beginning of Pride Month and ongoing protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old Black man died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Video captured Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during Floyd's arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday and was initially charged with 3rd-degree murder. On Wednesday, the charge was upped to second-degree murder, and the three additional police officers on the scene were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder and aiding and abetting 2nd degree manslaughter.