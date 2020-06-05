Star Trek, Hamilton and Matilda Walked Into a Strange Twitter Battle ... Stop Us If You've Heard This One

Getty

"Next Generation" star Marina Sirtis picks a fight with Lin-Manuel Miranda over Black Lives Matter involvement only to find "Matilda" star Mara Wilson ready with allegations of a problematic past with race of her own.

It looks like the set-up to the strangest pop culture joke in history -- bringing together "Star Trek," "Hamilton" and "Matilda" -- but it isn't a joke at all.

Instead, it was a very real series of strange connections all over "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star Marina Sirtis' Twitter feed on Thursday involving "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Matilda" star Mara Wilson.

Sirtis, who most recently reprised her iconic "TNG" role for CBS All Access' "Picard" series, first attempted to pick a fight with Miranda for what she perceived as his lack of meaningful involvement with Black Lives Matter.

"Could you for once in your life, say something that actually matters at this time of crisis?" she replied to a since-deleted tweet of Miranda's. "Your platitudes are pointless."

Raise your hand if you had Lin-Manuel Miranda and Deana Troy on your celebrity feud bingo card. pic.twitter.com/iMc0PCh3YU — Matthew FitzSimmons (@MatthewFitz_1) June 4, 2020 @MatthewFitz_1

I follow him so I know where-of I speak. He has 3 million plus followers. He could do so much good but no, he continues to post platitudes. I’m done. https://t.co/cZ37semfjw — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) June 4, 2020 @Marina_Sirtis

A fan captured the original exchange where Miranda seemed to be offering words of encouragement for people to learn from their mistakes and "keep going." But that apparently wasn't enough for Sirtis.

Sirtis even doubled down on her attack against Miranda when several fans tried to argue his involvement in BLM and other important cultural issues, arguing that she follows him on Twitter, so she knows of what she speaks.

But apparently, it's not quite that simple, because all it took was someone else to point out that he has a tweet pinned on his page directing people leading to bail donations for protesters and has been retweeting and sharing resources with those 3 million followers.

All Sirtis could say was, "Thank you. I didn't know that." Maybe following someone doesn't give as clear a picture as simply clicking their name and looking quickly at their page to see what's going on there.

She spent way more time responding to people on her page about her tweet and about what Miranda is or isn't doing than it would have taken to go get that large picture. And she still didn't, only apologizing when someone else told her what was there.

A little later, Sirtis offered a more complete apology, not only for calling Miranda out, but for her comments to several of the people who were trying to call her out for getting it wrong, as they saw it.

Rereading some of my tweets today. Maybe I got out of the wrong side of the bed this morning. Apologies to anyone I’ve offended. 🙏 — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) June 4, 2020 @Marina_Sirtis

But while she responded multiple times to those challenging her stance on Miranda, she hasn't responded at all to an earlier allegation spurred by one of her attempts to show solidarity and support for the ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Sirtis retweeted a comment from someone else arguing that anyone against looting should return lands stolen from black people and Native Americans. But "Matilda" star Mara Wilson wasn't just going to let that sit there.

Instead, she lobbed an allegation right back at Sirtis claiming that the star made a racist comment about Native Americans at a convention where they both appeared at some indeterminate time in the past. TooFab has reached out to representatives of Sirtis for comment.

Wilson continued the discussion back on her own page where it evolved into an even bigger thread of unsubstantiated stories about Sirtis, who has not responded to any of it and may not even be aware of it.

Hi Marina! Remember when we did a Con together and you said that America had no history, and when I said Native Americans did, you said “the Native Americans never built anything”? Because I do! — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 4, 2020 @MaraWilson

Love to see somebody who said the most openly racist shit I’ve heard in the past few years in front of me get praised for their actions on here now 🙄 — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 4, 2020 @MaraWilson

