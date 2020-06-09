Drunk Utah Mom Crashes Into Golf Course Pond in Minivan Joyride, Leaves 18-Month-Old-Son to Die: Police

South Salt Lake Police Department

She was found trying to sleep on the course, while her son was trapped in the submerged car.

A Utah mom is being investigated for child abuse homicide after her infant son died when she crashed her minivan into a golf course pond.

Brittanie Mae Miloshevsky, 28, was found by police trying to sleep on the fairway while her 18-month-old boy was trapped in the submerged car.

South Salt Lake Police said they responded to a report of possible criminal mischief on Sunday night; when they arrived at the course they found a gaping hole in the fence.

The first officer on the scene found Miloshevsky "passed out near a fence on the golf course," according to the police affidavit, and was "lying on the ground and appeared to be trying to sleep."

She admitted to police she had been drinking and had driven to the golf course, The Deseret reported.

"Officers searched the area and located the car submerged in a pond," the report read. "Officers checked the car and located a small child submerged in the vehicle.

"The child was submerged for a substantial period of time in cold water."

Investigators noted Miloshevsky's clothing was completely soaked with water; "it appears she was in the vehicle at the time it went into the water."

Officers immediately jumped into the water to try and save the boy; he was extracted from the vehicle in critical condition and transported to Primary Children’s Hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

On top of the child abuse homicide charges she now faces, Miloshevsky was also arrested for investigation of DUI resulting in serious injury, child endangerment and criminal mischief.