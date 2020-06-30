Doorbell Camera Captures Incredible Moment Mom Gives Birth in Parking Lot

YouTube

The midwife literally catches the baby before she hits the ground.

Doorbell cameras often record packages being delivered — but not quite like this.

One Ring cam at a Florida birth center captured the incredible moment an expectant mom had her baby while walking through the parking lot.

With the help of her husband Joseph and midwife Sandra Lovaina, Susan Anderson was hoping to get inside Margate's Natural Birth Works to begin her water birthing process.... but she never quite made it that far.

"This momma had a super fast labor," Lovaina said. "In midwife terms, it was precipitous."

"When dad called a few minutes before arrival and said she feels like pushing gloves were on and ready. Although I thought we'd have time to get inside, this little one had other plans."

The amazing footage shows the pair steadying the mom-to-be as she cries out, the commotion attracting two police officers who just happened to be passing by across the street.

"She's okay! She's okay! I'm the midwife, she's here to have a baby!" Lovaina assures the officers laughing — and she wasn't kidding. As soon as the words are out of her mouth, little baby Julia is out her mom's womb in a single push, and into the midwife's safe arms, literally catching her before she hits the asphalt.

Handing the newborn to her stunned parents in one swift motion, the cops can only look on in amazement.

"Multitasking by catching a baby and letting them know we were all good was quite the experience!" Lovaina recalled.

"One of the most exciting births of 2020... One we won't forget!"

Speaking to Local10 after her lightning quick delivery, new mom Susan said she suspected they weren't going to make it inside.

"During the car ride to the birth center, I turned to my husband, and I was like, 'I need to push!" she recalled, adding "I didn’t think I wouldn't make it into the building."

"By the time we got to the first step the head was coming."

Julia is the second child the couple have welcomed at Natural Birth Works, but the first they've delivered in the parking lot.

Lovaina added: "Mom & baby are doing amazing and we can all laugh at how awesome this birth was. Especially because the cops looked pretty shell shocked!"