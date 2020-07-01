Jennifer Garner Fan 'Floored' After Star Reaches Out with Breakup Advice on Instagram

Getty

"Laughter will come and really ― it is worth fighting for," wrote the actress.

Jennifer Garner offered up some heartfelt advice after one of her fans poured their heart out about their breakup on her Instagram page.

The comment in question came after the "Alias" star shared a collage of photos showing her rocking a bunch of different looks in lockdown -- including a "Princess Bride" getup for a Quibi special and some Colonial garb.

Seeing Garner -- who had a very public breakup herself with Ben Affleck -- so happy prompted one of her followers to leave an emotional comment about her own split.

"I wish I had your happiness and feeling of security. And I don't say that resentfully because you present yourself as a good and kind person," they wrote. "Your actions show you to be good and kind. It's that I have finally gotten the courage to tell my husband to leave after years of emotional abuse and I feel like I will never find happiness or security."

"I find a sense of balm from seeing yours buts it's also mixed with a winsome feeling because I don't think I'll ever be there," she added. "He is so vindictive and powerful and I have nothing and no one. Why am I saying this to a stranger? I really don't know."

Seeing the comment on her page, Garner responded.

"Your heart sounds heavy, I am so sorry," she wrote. "Hopefully you have powerful women in your corner, reminding you of your strength and your worth. Hopefully, you are able to calm your mind with prayer/meditation/ exercise/art. Laughter will come and really ― it is worth fighting for. Until then, all of my love."

After seeing the outpouring of support from both Garner and a ton of the actress' fans, the woman shared a blog post thanking them all for their kind words -- and gave more insight into why she commented in the first place.

"When I posted on Jennifer Garner's cute picture montage that spur of the moment reveal of my inner raw, I wasn't thinking," she revealed. "I wasn't calculating or measuring my words. It was simply an impulse."

Calling Garner's post "bright and pretty and fun," the woman said she recalled the actress' split from Affleck and how much media attention it sparked at the time.

"And yet here was this amazing woman. Posting cute photo of her quarantine pictures and I thought of all the wonderful things she was doing," she wrote. "Acting, her business, her donations, and her positive presence online. BUT most important to me was that she had survived and she was thriving."

The woman said she rethought her comment hours later and went to delete it -- and that's when she noticed Garner, and a ton of her followers, had responded with uplifting messages.

"I hoped to God no one had, seen it," she wrote, "Imagine my surprise when I opened Instagram and I saw that hundreds of people had reached out to me. Sharing their stories, their faith, their love, and their kindness."

"When I saw Jennifer Garner’s note to me, I was floored," she added. "To take a moment and share her kindness and well wishes and message of hope – I was and continue to be GRATEFUL."