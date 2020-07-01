Vanilla Ice Staging Live Fourth of July Concert in Texas Even as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Getty

The '90s icon calls for fans to bring their dancing shoes, bikinis and Speedos, but no mention of masks.

Vanilla Ice is clearly ready to go back to the 1990s, but he seems to be forgetting that it's currently 2020 ... and the country is in the middle of a nearly unchecked pandemic.

The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper has been promoting an upcoming Independence Day concert this Friday in Austin, Texas all week, with his latest two posts waxing nostalgic about his biggest decade on the charts and when he could draw the biggest crowds.

All this week, he's been sharing video of packed concert venues in anticipation of his show, saying, "I can't wait to get back to this."

His latest clip had an extra boost of nostalgia for '90s babies as a quick pan of the crowd and stage showed that Ice was up there with the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. If it's possible to be more '90s than that collabo -- well, it's just not, okay?

Dubbed the Independence Day Throwback Beach Party, the Austin Chronicle said that Ice is even able to pull off this show despite virtually all concerts being canceled due to the venue being technically a restaurant with an outdoor general admission area for live entertainment.

That means it can wiggle around restrictions on indoor seating or huge crowded concert venues even as Texas is one of the leading states for surging coronavirus cases. The state recorded 8,076 new cases Wednesday, a new record daily high.

That said, Entertainment Weekly reports the venue is only selling half of its available capacity -- in complinace with 50 percent capacity mandates for restaurants -- but that's still 2,500 tickets. Ice is set to be followed on Saturday by '90s boy group Color Me Badd. Does that mean '90s acts are immune to COVID-19?

For now, Ice is calling for his fans to bring their dancing shoes, neon colors, bikinis, Speedos and even TMNT gear -- but no mention of masks.

