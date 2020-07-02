Vinny Guadagnino Confronts Double Shot at Love's Maria for Being a 'F---king Troll' (Exclusive)

The two have their first real conversation since he sent her packing last season.

Maria Elizondo is one of the exes who returned for Season 2 of "Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny" -- but the two have yet to clear the air after she lost out to Alysse Joyner.

In TooFab's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's new episode, Vinny Guadagnino sits down with Maria to hash things out following her return.

"Right now I'm kinda feeling good, I'm feeling loose, it was a great night," says Vinny after a night on the town in Las Vegas. "So I think that I'm gonna talk to Maria because I'm sick of all this awkwardness. If there's a time to have this conversation, it's now, when we're all lit."

Great idea, right?

"I don't know if it's gonna go well or not, because I don't know what Maria's been thinking," he adds in a confessional, before the two finally chat.

"Why haven't you said anything to me since you've been here?" asks Vin. "I feel like I shouldn't have to be the first one to go up to you in any regard," she replies.

Taking issue with her comment, Guadagnino says Maria sometimes turns "into a f--king troll." While the "Jersey Shore" star is used to having a few haters, he added, "if you do it, it hurts."

In a confessional, Vinny says he had a lot of fun with Maria the first time around -- but said she's been "teaming up with all these girls to become my enemy" after things didn't work out with Alysse.

It's unclear whether he's upset with her over remarks she's made on the show, or on social media after the first season.