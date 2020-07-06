Farrah Abraham Defends Showing Off Vibrator In TikTok Video with 11-Year-Old Daughter

TikTok

The former "Teen Mom" star says she was just following a social media trend.

Farrah Abraham is speaking out after she caught backlash for posting a video on TikTok in which both her daughter 11-year-old Sophia and a vibrator make an appearance.

In June, the former "Teen Mom" star uploaded a video to her page in which she was seen playfully hitting her daughter in the face with a number of items in their car -- including breadsticks and a dog. At one point, she pulls a vibrator out of the backseat and says, "No, actually never mind that."

Inexplicably, the clip was also shared with the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"That was an online trend … about doing quirky things and hitting people in the face with [stuff]," the reality star explained when asked about the video by Us Magazine.

"I don't really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child," she added. "I educate my daughter. We have so much fun on TikTok. … I think I'm doing pretty great."

She also told the site many believe it's "cool to mom-shame," but she can "handle it" because she's tough.

This is hardly the first time Farrah's social media posts featuring her daughter have landed her in hot water.

In January 2020, Abraham filmed a video aboard a boat in nothing but lacy red lingerie. Sophia was present for the clip.

"I have to say there is nothing wrong with a woman being, like, fully dressed in clothing — if that's a bikini set or whatever," she told TMZ at the time. "I would definitely hope my daughter is never shamed to cover up herself and not be her happiest."

In 2018, when Sophia was just 9, she accompanied her mom into a doctor's office and actually filmed Farrah get butt injections. Sophia could actually be seen in the background of the clip, holding up a cell phone to document the procedure.