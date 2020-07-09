Rudy Giuliani Called Police After Apparent Sacha Baron Cohen Prank

Getty

Looks like Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again, this time targeting Rudy Giuliani.

The former New York City Mayor was reportedly pranked by the comedian on Tuesday while attending an interview that he believed was about the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six.

After sitting down to answer some "softball questions" from a female reporter, Donald Trump's personal attorney said the session was interrupted by what he now believes was a costumed Cohen.

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit," Giuliani told the outlet. "It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn't what I would call distractingly attractive."

He said he didn't recognize the "Bruno" star who was "yelling and screaming."

"I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away," added Giuliani.

Authorities arrived to investigate, but missed Cohen in a bathrobe running away down 77th Street, per witnesses.

"I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen," Giuliani said. "I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn't get me."

He also added that he is a fan of Cohen's movie "Borat" and recited a line from the 2006 mockumentary.

Last week, Cohen infiltrated a right-wing rally in Olympia, Washington where he got on stage to lead attendees in a racist singalong.

The actor disguised himself as a bluegrass artist and sang lyrics about injecting liberals with the "Wuhan flu."

Outlets such as Deadline suggest Cohen is filming a new season of his 2018 prank series "Who Is America?" for Showtime.

