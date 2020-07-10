Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to Relationship with August Alsina on Red Table Talk with Will Smith

Facebook Watch/Getty

Jada brought herself to the Red Table to share her side of the story, as Will asks the pressing questions.

Jada Pinkett Smith just gave a lengthy response to recent claims from family friend and musician August Alsina, who previously said Will Smith gave him "his blessing" to pursue a relationship with his wife.

Appearing on her own Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," Smith directly addressed Alsina's interview with The Breakfast Club's Angela Lee -- in which he said something blossomed between the two after he met the Smith family in 2015.

During the episode, done alongside Will, she admitted she and August had a relationship during a separation from her husband.

While a rep for Jada previously said his allegations were "absolutely not true," she clarified Friday that it wasn't a statement she made herself. Will echoed her sentiments, saying he never released a personal statement either.

"At the end of the day, I don't like how all of this came to be. That doesn't matter, it's all love, honestly," said Jada. "That would be something I wouldn't comment on at all. I feel like it's a situation I consider private."

"But now Black Twitter has claimed it as they business," said Will with a laugh.

Talking about their "personal journey" that "became very public," Jada said that about 4 and a half years ago, she started a "friendship" with August and they became "really, really good friends."

Jada admitted she and Will were going through a rough patch, with Will saying, "I was done with you." During a separation, they agreed they would try and find a way to be happy without each other.

"From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," said Jada. When it came to Will giving "permission," Jada said "the only person who could give permission in that particular circumstance is myself."

"What August was trying to communicate ... I think he wanted to make it clear he's not a home wrecker," she added.

Ever the dutiful host, Will then asked Jada to say "clearly what happened" between her and August.

"I got into an entanglement with August," she said, as he pushed for more details. "A relationship, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, I was broken and in the process of that relationship I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside of yourself. And luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner."

"It had been so long since I felt good," said Jada, adding that it was also a "joy to help heal somebody," referring to Alsina.

Will joked that, being at the Table, he felt like a husband at "the press conference" while she told "the world about her transgressions." Jada, however, said she doesn't look at it as a transgression "at all," as the relationship taught her about her own emotional insecurity, "and I was really able to do some really deep healing."

Jada said August decided to "break all communication" with her as she "started to realize certain things" about her and Will -- "which was totally understandable," she added. While it's unclear when this happened, Alsina was a guest on "Red Table Talk" in 2018.

"I let that be and hadn't talked to him since," said Jada, "so it is a little weird all this stuff is coming out now since this was several [years ago]." Added Will, "Our experiences of working through it, fighting through it, talking through it and therapizing through it, I think the why now is weird."

"Aug and I haven't talked in so long, so this all seemed very strange," she added.

The two Smiths also said they've never had secrets between them.

"We have really got to that new place of unconditional love," said Jada, as he said he wasn't sure they would ever speak again after their separation. "It ain't for the weak at heart," he added, "there are just certain things we have to go through."

"You gotta go through some shit to get the answers," said Jada. "I definitely believe you and I, we never thought we would make it back."