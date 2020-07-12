Jesse Tyler Ferguson Roasts Troll with Their Own Words After They Call His Newborn Son's Name 'Stupid'

Getty

The "Modern Family" star took the time to comb through the troll's Instagram account where he found the perfect comeback for such uncalled-for ugliness.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a proud new papa and he doesn't have time for trolls who would dare to come after his child with husband Justin Mikita. Okay, well, he might have a little time.

The "Modern Family" star had one of the most brilliant clapbacks to some random troll who decided to criticize the name he and Justin chose for their child. And he didn't even have to come up with it himself. The troll did that for him.

The birth announcement, as well as the reveal of his name, came via People's Instagram account on Thursday (the baby came Tuesday). Almost immediately, the troll, jumped on the post to share their unimportant opinion: "what a stupid name seriously lol."

After seeing that, JTF clearly decided he wasn't just going to let this one slide. It's one thing to make fun of a grown human being, but a newborn child?

Luckily, he didn't have to work very hard to find something he could use. "If we could all just get along as one nation," he quoted, adding, "You four Instagram posts ago."

The post was an image of four former presidents and their wives alongside Melania Trump. So clearly a statement on unity and spreading positivity and love. It must be more of a "do what I say, not what I do" sentiment.

Jesse signed his own clapback, "Sending love to you sir from us and Beckett." It was love clearly meant as a salve for that epic burn. And he dug in again by signing the message with Beckett's "stupid name."

But Jesse wasn't even done, just in case said troll didn't bother to follow up on his nastiness over on People's post, because who has the time to follow up on the hate they spread?

He went to the presidential post of solidarity, love and support on the troll's own page and made his point there, too, per several media outlets.

"Remember when you told me my son had a stupid name? Lol," he wrote. "I guess this sentiment faded fast. Sending love from me Justin and Beckett." The IG user, pedx5000, has apparently made his account private since then.

Could his trolling have resulted in a troll backlash? Could there be something to learn about pointlessly attacking a child's name? Or toxic internet negativity in general?

We certainly learned a lot about how to stage the perfect clapback. You can't run from your own words!

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.