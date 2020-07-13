Heather and Terry Dubrow's Celebrity Call Center May Be the First Post-COVID TV Hit (Exclusive)

TooFab

The couple also had first-hand advice for parents who have a child who wants to come out.

COVID-19 has shut down TV production all over the world — but from the ashes springs forth what may be the first post-coronavirus hit.

"Celebrity Call Center" sees an eclectic bunch of celebs — four to an episode — don their headsets and field questions from members of the public.

If you're thinking "Do I really need to hear advice from a bunch of celebs?", the answer is "yes, actually — yes you do."

The premiere episode, which airs this Monday night on E!, matches first couple of reality TV Heather and Terry Dubrow with Kelly Osbourne, American Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Olympic gymnast extraordinaire Laurie Hernandez... and the format is fantastic.

Without spoiling too much, questions range from a guy wanting to sleep with his brother's ex, to a girl who couldn't sleep with her neighbor over too much inebriation; how to trim your wedding guest list; whether that flirty partner on social media is actually cheating; and what to do when your mother-in-law flashes you over zoom.

And because everyone is stuck at home anyway, the format is perfect for watching celebs dish words of wisdom, while reactions at each others' advice ranges from impressed to downright shocked.

While they may be best known as the Botched plastic surgeon and the Real Housewife of Orange County, Terry and Heather may have actually missed their life's calling as agony aunt and uncle: Heather likes to take charge, while Terry likes to take the piss.

Ahead of the premiere the couple opened the phone lines to TooFab, where they explained the genuinely hilarious new show, and even offered some heartfelt words of wisdom concerning the recent coming out of their daughter, Max.

Other celebs lined up include Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Nick Cannon, Todd Chrisley, Mikey Day, Vivica A. Fox, NeNe Leakes, Loni Love, Dorinda Medley, Alyssa Milano, Shangela and more.