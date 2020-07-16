Cameron Diaz Says Benji Madden Has Written Over a Dozen Songs For Their Daughter

Getty

"In the last seven months I've entered the best phase of my life: motherhood!"

Cameron Diaz says her husband, Benji Madden, has been sharing his musical talent with their baby.

While promoting her new "clean wine" brand in an interview with Rolling Stone, the actress shared some new details about her and Madden's life at home with their daughter, revealing that her husband has written "at least a dozen songs" for baby Raddix.

When asked what kind of music she and her rocker husband have been listening to recently, Diaz said, "Well, since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope 'Sesame Street' jams. We got 'Baby Shark' in the mix, and of course, Benj has written at least a dozen songs for her. So we are doing serious upbeat and often a cappella jams over here."

"I've listened to the entire album of Miles Davis's 'Kind of Blue' the other night," she later added. "There's nothing better than that ensemble of musicians. They defined jazz. It moves my soul in every direction."

The "Charlie's Angels" actress, 47, who has been returning a bit to the spotlight during coronavirus quarantine, gushed about her love of motherhood.

"In the last seven months I've entered the best phase of my life: motherhood!" she told Rolling Stone. "So it's been all about my home and family. And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in."

Diaz and Madden, 41, who have been married since 2015, announced the birth of their daughter back in January.

In May, Madden shared a heartfelt message in honor of Diaz on her first Mother's Day, saying holiday was a very "special day for us this year," following their new arrival.

"Best Wishes for All the Mother’s, we’re all lucky to have you, he began. "It's special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday. Best Mom and Wife and Friend. "

Calling Diaz "a force of nature," he showed appreciation for how to wakes up "extra early to take care of everyone" -- including him, daughter Raddix and their army of pets -- and doing "all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter."

"6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day," he continued. "What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted. Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can't lose. Everything else you'll be able to figure out."

He concluded his post by saying, "Happy home is worth more than Gold. Thank G-D for Moms" and closing out with a ton of emojis.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.