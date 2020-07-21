Kacey Musgraves Shares First Instagram Post After Announcing Divorce

Getty

Kacey Musgraves shared her first Instagram post since announcing she split with her husband.

On Monday, the country music superstar posted an image of herself hugging her knees in shimmering undergarments as angelic wings sprouted from her back and glttery tears streamed down her face.

"if only tears were actually glittery..." she captioned the shot, adding, "Made by one of my favorite visual artists, @sarashakeel"

The post comes almost two weeks after Musgraves said she and her ex Ruston Kelly had filed for divorce.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," they shared in a statement.

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," the statement continued. "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased."

The pair appear to be on friendly terms, however, as Kelly commented on Musgraves' post with a heart emoji.

And Musgraves heaped praise on Kelly's latest song over the weekend, calling it "exquisite" on Instagram.

The pair had tied the knot in Tennessee back in October of 2017.

