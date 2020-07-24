Chrissy Teigen & Other Celebs Who've Opened Up About Their Breast Implant Removals

Getty

Chrissy and many other celebs have chosen to go under the knife to remove their implants and are spilling on what led to their decision.

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed she'd chosen to remove her breast implants, but over a month after her surgery, some doubted she went through with the procedure. Chrissy decided to clap back at the haters, sharing proof of the surgery by showing off her scars.

"A few of my friends keep having to tell people I really got my implants out because no one believes it. These are the scars," Chrissy wrote on Instagram, along with images from the operating table.

Then on Thursday in an Instagram video, Chrissy revealed she may go under the knife again for another breast reduction. "They are still huge," the model said in the social clip. "I think I honestly will do it again and have them made smaller."

"I did not expect that they would still be this large," she added.

She also posted a similar video to Twitter about struggling with her outfit on a shoot (see below).

Video shoot day 2! If you guessed the video is for “wild” you would be correct! pic.twitter.com/6Mnw8amrr2 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2020 @chrissyteigen

Chrissy previously explained that the decision stemmed from her desire to be able to "zip a dress in [her size]" and comfortably lie on her stomach. Her Instagram announcement was met by much support from her celebrity friends, including Ayesha Curry and Yolanda Hadid, who have also undergone the procedure.

Here's 10 other celebs who have also gotten their breast implants removed.

1. Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry, who got her implants removed last year, told Chrissy the experience was "life changing" in an Instagram comment. "You're gonna love it. I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick."

Ayesha previously admitted her 2015 breast augmentation surgery was a "rash" decision after the birth of her daughter Ryan.

"It came in the form of me being depressed about my body. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn't want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet," Ayesha told Working Mother.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

2. Yolanda Hadid

Model mom and former RHOBH cast member Yolanda Hadid also supported Chrissy's decision, writing "Smart girl" in the Instagram comment section.

Yolanda removed her breast implants after discovering that the implant's silicon was leaking into her body amid her battle with Lyme disease. She documented the experience on an episode of RHOBH.

"Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me...Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you're given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body," Yolanda wrote on Instagram after her surgery.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

3. Heather Morris

Glee alum Heather Morris briefly had implants at age 23 but got them removed when she decided she didn't like the upsize.

"[They] were something I thought I wanted when I was younger, and now I don't," she told Fitness magazine back in 2011. "It was hard being active with them, because my chest was always sore. It hurt a lot, and I didn't like always being in pain, so they had to go!"

4. Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Bailon got DD breast implants when she was 19, after filming the first Cheetah Girls movie in order to "feel sexy and womanly."

But the implants led to more insecurities and when Disney approached her about a sequel to the film, they didn’t think the look would work.

"At 19-years-old I went and got breast implants and I went from one insecurity to another insecurity...I got my breast implants taken out because I looked crazy. The insecurity was like 'I don't have big breasts' to 'Now everyone is looking at my breasts' and I was more embarrassed that people knew I was so insecure that I went and got breast implants [in the first place]," Adrienne said on The Real in 2013.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

5. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham got breast augmentation surgery as a young woman but in a 2014 interview with Allure, she told fans that she had removed her implants. While she didn’t specify why she underwent the procedure, she later told Vogue UK that she would tell her younger self, "Don't mess with your boobs...just celebrate what you've got."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

6. Crystal Hefner

Crystal Hefner had implants for eight years before getting them removed for health reasons. In a Facebook post, she said the implants were "slowly poisoning her" and caused "unexplained back pain, constant neck and shoulder pain, cognitive dysfunction,...incapacitating fatigue, burning bladder pain, low immunity, recurring infections and problems with my thyroid and adrenals."

After removing the implants, Crystal says many of her symptoms went away and her health continues to improve.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

7. Stevie Nicks

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks got breast implants back in 1976 but got them removed in 1994 after she noticed she was feeling lethargic. She was later diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus but moved forward with the removal anyway. Upon removal, doctors found that they were "totally broken."

"Like cocaine, the whole world was getting them back then, and everyone was told they were safe. But I'm living proof that they aren't safe," Stevie told People.

8. Heidi Montag

After getting size F implants and numerous other plastic surgery procedures in 2009, Heidi Montag began noticing some health concerns.

In 2013, Heidi made the decision to go under the knife again to reverse her breast implant surgery.

"They were so heavy they were falling through the skin. It was just too heavy for my body and I was in pain and uncomfortable all the time. I thought, 'What do I need this big of breasts for?'" Heidi told People.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

9. Pamela Anderson

Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson removed her breast implants in 1999, after considering the surgery for quite some time.

"I feel like I'm a petite person, and just having these large breasts was, it just didn't feel right anymore...I just didn't feel like it looked very good...I was really kind of being self-conscious of it," Pamela told Entertainment Tonight [via NY Post ] .

While there wasn't a medical reason for the procedure, she noted that her doctor did find a leak once they were removed.

10. Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne says she removed her breast implants after a health scare during which one of her implants started leaking.

"One morning, I woke up and one of my boobies was kind of much longer than the other…So I'm thinking, 'This isn't right,'" she said on The Talk in 2011.