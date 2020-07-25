Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for 'Dumb and Sh--ty' Joke About Megan Thee Stallion

Getty

"I should have known that it is just not the right time," Chrissy wrote while Megan is reportedly recovering from gunshot wounds.

Chrissy Teigen said she was sorry for making a joke about Meghan Thee Stallion in the wake of the rapper reportedly being shot earlier this month.

The controversy began when Teigen partook in an online joke comparison on Friday after television writer, Nell Scovell, tweeted, "I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills."

Attempting her own play on words, the cookbook author, 34, posted, "I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on."

"(Before you start, I love her)," Chrissy continued. "I'll delete because you guys are sooooo f--king annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools."

Fans were quick to call the tweet insensitive as Meghan was allegedly hospitalized after being shot in an incident that also involved Tory Lanez's arrest.

"I didn't even see Chrissy Teigen tweet that but she should've kept that in the drafts. Megan just got shot last week baby. Read the room," posted one Twitter user.

Another wrote, "That joke format could literally have worked with Lizzo, Cardi, Nicky, yet you chose Megan at a time when she's literally being harassed and taunted with insensitive jokes."

On Saturday afternoon, Chrissy apologized in a series of posts made to her Twitter account, which she has now made private.

"I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and s--tty and pointless as the joke was," Chrissy began, per JustJared.

"Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all," she continued. "You'll say someone else wrote this or that I don't mean it and that's always the punishment for having said it in the first place so I'll take it."

When a fan commented that Chrissy shouldn't have chosen "someone who is in recovery and trying to heal," the model replied, "She is known for twerking. That was my only thought behind it. it had no other intent and the shooting didn't cross my mind because my world is consumed with qanon stuff and not much else online."

Megan has yet to respond, but she revealed earlier this week that she did not appreciate people making light of her situation.

"Dumb bitch that s--t ain't f--king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n---a," Megan tweeted on Wednesday, appearing to reference Draya Michele's comments made on the "Wine and Weed" podcast Tuesday night.

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this type of road," Draya had joked of the shooting incident involving Megan and Tory. "I'm here for it. I like that."

"I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too," she continued. "I want you to like me so much that if I'm trying to get out the car, and you're like, 'No, sit your ass in the car,' and I'm like, 'No n---a, I'm getting out the car,' you'd say, 'No you're not!' Bam-bam!"

Draya later apologized, tweeting, "I truly don't glorify domestic violence. I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I'm sorry."

