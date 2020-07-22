Draya Michele Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Shooting Incident, Hospitalization

Getty

Megan was reportedly shot in the foot multiple times in an incident she describes as painful and traumatizing, leading to hospitalization and surgery.

While there aren't a lot of details just yet about what happened in an alleged July 12 shooting that resulted in Megan Thee Stallion being hospitalized and Tory Lanez being arrested -- as reported by TMZ -- because Megan isn't ready to talk about that yet, she is ready to take on Draya Michele.

For her part, Draya quickly apologized for insensitive comments making light of the alleged incident that saw Megan shot in the foot during her appearance on the "Wine and Weed" podcast Tuesday night.

"I truly don't glorify domestic violence," tweeted the former "Basketball Wives LA" star on Wednesday. "I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I'm sorry."

I truly don’t glorify domestic violence... I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 22, 2020 @drayamichele

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this type of road," Draya had joked of the shooting incident involving Megan and Tory. "I'm here for it. I like that."

"I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too," she continued. "I want you to like me so much that if I'm trying to get out the car, and you're like, 'No, sit your ass in the car,' and I'm like, 'No n---a, I'm getting out the car,' you'd say, 'No you're not!' Bam-bam!"

Without mentioning anyone by name, it seemed pretty clear that Megan was referring to Draya's comments with her tweet, "Dumb bitch that s--t ain't f--king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n---a."

She followed it up with another tweet directed at everyone else (and possibly Draya again) making light of the situation or calling her out for not talking about it publicly on their timetable. "I'll talk about shit when I get ready," she tweeted.

Megan also spoke out about the public cracking jokes and making memes about the incident last Friday, tweeting that while "it might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about," the situation is real and has left her "hurt and traumatized."

In her initial statements about the shooting after people online started speculating that it was Megan who'd been arrested, the rapper clarified, "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she continued.

Calling the incident a "blessing in disguise, "Megan added, "I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy." The alleged shooting took place one day after Megan and Torey were seen together with Kylie Jenner poolside in Los Angeles.

Megan has not identified Torey as her shooter. He was arrested at the scene for possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle, a felony. Sources for Page Six have said that it was Torey who shot Megan while she was trying to leave his vehicle, though this has not been confirmed.

Authorities have also declined to identify the shooter, stating that it's an ongoing investigation, nor did they identify the victim, only saying that one person was transported to the hospital for a "foot injury." Megan's comments, however, have made it pretty clear who that was.