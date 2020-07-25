Nick Cordero's Wife Prepares to Move Herself and 1-Year-Old Son Into Home She Bought With Late Actor

Instagram

"I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now."

Amanda Kloots is getting ready to move into the home she bought with her late husband, Nick Cordero.

In an emotional Instagram post on Friday, the fitness instructor, 38, detailed how she is preparing for the adjustment with their one-year-old son, Elvis, after Nick died from COVID-19 earlier this month.

"These next couple weeks I will start the transition of moving into the home Nick and I bought together," Amanda shared alongside a snap of herself wearing a face mask. "I'm not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I'm going into it knowing I need to be strong."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now," she continued. "I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I'll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us."

Amanda also shared in another Instagram that the couple were gearing up from New York to Los Angeles when they had to put their belongings into a storage unit "because Nick went into the ICU and I couldn't accept the delivery."

On July 5, Nick passed away from complications due to COVID-19 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 41. He had been hospitalized for over 90 days.

Amanda announced Nick's passing in a heartbreaking post that day.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," she shared. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband."

"Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

The pair had met in 2014 while working on "Bullets Over Broadway." They married in September of 2017 and welcomed Elvis in June 2019.