Chrissy Teigen Makes a Game Show Out of Everything Is Cake Memes

Getty

Teigen pairs "Chrissy's Court" on Quibi with a new game show where contestants must guess if an object is real or cake -- then take a big bite out of it!

Because strange things happen in these quarantine times, the internet recently became fascinated with the notion that everything is cake -- or at least, that everything could be cake.

Anyone who thinks they're savvy enough to always know the difference will now have a platform to put their talent to the test -- taste test, that is -- as Chrissy Teigen is bringing the concept to Quibi as new game show, "Eye Candy."

The lead of "Chrissy's Court," which has already been picked up for a second cycle, will helm this new project based on a popular Japanese game show that will challenge contestants to try and see if they can tell what is a simple object and what is food made up to look like a simple object.

"I’ve been fascinated by all the mind blowing cake videos seen around the world and I’m thrilled to be a part of introducing ‘Eye Candy’ to many others," Teigen said in a statement received by Variety.

"When we first viewed the original Japanese series the closest reference that came to mind was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," said Main Event Media president Jimmy Fox.

"Literally anything that appears on set could be made of chocolate or an undercover cake creation," he continued. "The culinary artistry on display in the show is incredible and at the same time utterly ridiculous in all the right ways."

Main Event Media is producing the series, with Teigen on board as executive producer via her Suit & Thai Productions.

Jimmy Fallon has been playing a variation of this game on his "Tonight Show," inviting his celebrity guests to participate in "Food or Not Food." It's produced some impressive looking fake foods.

And then 2020 took it to the next level, as the whole concept went viral and people found themselves blown away by the artistry and creativity some possess to turn anything and everything into cake, from living things and even people to common household objects and even paper products like toilet paper.

People have been voraciously devouring videos of people cutting into these amazing cake creations, so there's no reason they wouldn't get a kick out of playing along at home as contestants sweat it out to try and see what's real or not.

And then, even better, maybe have to bite into a Croc as Kendall Jenner did last year on "The Tonight Show." Or was it cake?