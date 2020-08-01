Sean Penn, 59, Reportedly Marries Leila George, 28

Getty



Congratulations are in order for Sean Penn and Leila George, according to their friend.

On Friday, Irena Medavoy took to her Instagram to write a heartfelt message announcing that the actor, 59, and actress, 28, tied the knot recently.

"We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you," the wife of "Black Swan" producer Mike Medavoy wrote alongside snaps of the couple, including one showing off a pair of gold wedding rings.

"We are over the moon to [see you] find your soulmate true partner," Irena continued. "You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn’s #marriage."

Josh Brolin posted a series of hearts in the comments section, as Rosanna Arquette wrote, "Wonderful. 🎶 Love and light."

Sean and Leila -- who is the daughter of "Law & Order" star Vincent D’Onofrio -- have been romantically linked since 2016.

Back in March, the couple were spotted at a benefit for Australia wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles.

"It's the most important thing [to have his support]. I wouldn’t be here smiling today if it wasn't for him," Leila told People at the time.

And during a stop on "The Howard Stern Show" in June, the Oscar winner referred to Leila as "the gal in my life."

Sean was previously married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. He was also married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.