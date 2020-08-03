Florida Man Shoots Burger King Worker Dead Over Order Taking Too Long: Police

Orange County Sheriff's Office

It was the employee's first week.

A Burger King worker was murdered over a food order that was taking too long, police have claimed.

Desmond Armond Joshua, 22, was shot dead at the fast food branch on East Colonial Drive in Orange County, Florida on Saturday night, where he had only started working a few days earlier.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the restaurant was busy and the drive-thru was backed up, and one woman was particularly upset about it.

She exited her vehicle and began shouting that she was going to have "her man" go into the restaurant; this prompted an employee to refund her $40 and ask her to leave.

She waited in her black sedan for a few minutes and then left, but returned a few minutes later with a man in a truck, whom police identified as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes; he demanded that Joshua fight him.

Surveillance footage showed the two got into a physical altercation; Rodriguez-Tormes grabbed Joshua in a headlock and began choking him.

Witnesses broke up the fight and pulled the suspect off Joshua; but they claimed he then went to his truck, retrieved a gun and warned Joshua: "You got two seconds before I shoot you."

He then shot Joshua, investigators said, before both the truck and sedan fled the scene.

Police found Joshua lying in the car park, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Rodriguez-Tormes was later arrested by police; his arrest report revealed he had dismantled the gun and placed it "in a location which cannot be located," per ClickOrlando.

He was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His female companion, however, has not been arrested.