Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Tribute to Tom Brady on His 43rd Birthday

Getty

"We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead."

Gisele Bundchen is honoring her husband Tom Brady on his 43rd birthday.

On Monday, the Brazilian supermodel, 40, took to Instagram to celebrate the "love of [her] life." In the birthday tribute, Bundchen gushed over Brady, calling him the "best dad" to their kids: 10-year-old son, Benjamin, and 7-year-old daughter, Vivian.

"Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad , the best partner and the best friend," she wrote alongside two photos, including a sweet family portrait.

"We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead," continued Bundchen, who also translated her message into Portuguese. "We love you so much! ♥️♥️♥️"

Bundchen, who wed Brady in 2009, is a stepmom to Brady's first child, 12-year-old son, Jack, with whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, the official NFL Twitter account also gave Brady a birthday shoutout. Sharing photos of the professional athlete in his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform, the tweet read, "New beginnings in year 21. Happy 43rd birthday, @TomBrady," adding a goat emoji.

Brady retweeted the message and thanked his fans and followers for sending their love on his special day, while also joining in on the recent internet joke about him still using an iPhone 6 Plus.

"Thank you for the bday wishes!!" he wrote. "Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year..."

Brady's birthday comes just exactly two weeks after Bundchen's. The quarterback honored his wife of 11 years on July 20th on Instagram.

"Happy 40th Birthday @gisele," Brady captioned a pic of Bundchen with their kids. "'You are the sunshine of my life. That's why I'll always be around. You are the apple of my eye. Forever you'll stay in my heart.'❤️❤️"

Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year... https://t.co/x2cvb2wJNG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020 @TomBrady

According to PEOPLE, Bundchen and Brady have reportedly been living in Tampa Bay the past few months following Brady's announcement he was joining the Buccaneers back in March.

The 6-time Super Bowl winner, who played for the New England Patriots for a whopping 20 seasons, opened up about his "new football journey" with the Buccaneers.

"Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," he captioned a photo of himself with what looked like a contract. "I'm starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do."

"I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me," Brady added. "I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I'm not gonna say much more -- I'm just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀"

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.