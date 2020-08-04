Tiffany Haddish Confirms Relationship with Common, Her First Celebrity Boyfriend

Getty

"He got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f--king."

Leave it to Tiffany Haddish to be both candid and hilarious while confirming the long-standing rumors that she and Common have been dating.

The newly-confirmed couple had been quarantining together and were seen together at a Black Live Matter protest in June.

"I am in a relationship," Tiffany confirmed to Steve-O on his "Wild Ride" podcast. According to the comedian, things started to get more serious between them after they partnered on a charity project toward the start of the pandemic.

"Then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f--king," she laughed.

Saying that this is her first time dating a celebrity, Tiffany said that it's also "hands down the best relationship" she's ever been in.

"I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it," she said. "I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him."

She also joked that she and Common are "twins now," referring to her new shaved look. "I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years," she admitted, adding that Common had nothing but praise for her.

"He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it,’" she said. "And I’m like, ‘Ah, put your head on my head.'"

Haddish and Common first met on the set of "The Kitchen," the 2019 film they both starred in alongside Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss. But nothing happened then beyond a friendship.

It wasn't until April of this year that the pair agreed to go on a virtual first date as part of their associate with Bumble. At the time they were quarantining separately. But after that first date, they quickly agreed to go on a second and then ultimately quarantining together.

