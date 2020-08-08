Every Depressingly Hilarious Celebrity COVID Calendar Meme

Everett Collection

These calendar memes perfectly capture the emotional roller coaster that is 2020.

Reese Witherspoon is being credited with starting the latest celebrity social media challenge and it's become one of the most relatable memes of 2020.

Since the year began, we've seen a slew of Internet challenges, with Dolly Parton's LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder Challenge and the recent (controversial) Black and White Photo Challenge. Now, we have the 2020 COVID Calendar Challenge and it's hilariously depressing -- if only because it strikes so close to home.

Reese kicked off the new trend by compiling a photo calendar of the year so far, putting a face to how we've all been feeling as 2020 seems to get progressively more bleak in quarantine. Each month of the year so far -- from January to September -- features a photo of Reese representing how she felt each month.

In January, Reese was bright eyed and hopeful, using a photo from "Legally Blonde." As time went on and quarantine dragged on, Reese's meme shows her looking a little more glum until the past few months, which has her looking like her character from "Wild."

Other celebs caught on to the trend pretty quickly, including Reese's close friends and co-stars Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington.

Fans are taking part in the social media challenge as well, creating calendar memes for their favorite characters, TV shows and movies.

Check out some of the best celebrity calendar memes so far, below:

1. Charlize Theron

2. Mindy Kaling

3. Cara Delevingne

4. Zooey Deschanel

5. Sofia Vergara

6. Viola Davis

7. Mark Ruffalo

8. Kerry Washington

9. Sarah Paulson

10. Matt Bomer

11. Gal Gadot

12. Drew Barrymore

13. Sarah Michelle Gellar