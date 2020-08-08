Common Talks Relationship With 'Queen' Tiffany Haddish: 'Grateful To Have Her In My Life'

Getty

"She's a wonderful woman. I'm happy."

Common got candid about his newly-confirmed relationship with Tiffany Haddish.

"She's a wonderful woman, a queen and just a beautiful person," he told guest host Elaine Welteroth. "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life."

"I'm happy."

At the end of July, Tiffany confirmed to Steve-O on his "Wild Ride" podcast that the two entertainers were in a relationship.

She said they first met on the set of "The Kitchen," but there "wasn't anything sexual" between the two as she had other things going on at the time.

It wasn't until April of this year that the pair agreed to go on a virtual first date as part of their association with Bumble. At the time they were quarantining separately. But after that first date, they quickly agreed to go on a second and then ultimately quarantined together.

"Then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f--king," she quipped.

They were then spotted together at a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

"This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in. Knock on wood!" she added.

"I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it," she said. "I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him."

Check out Common gushing about Tiffany above!

