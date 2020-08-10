103-Year-Old Woman Gets Her First Tattoo

Facebook

Shortly after Pollack decided to cross another activity off her bucket list: take a ride on a motorcycle.

A 103-year-old grandma who's been forced to endure several months of isolation in a nursing home due to the pandemic just got her first tattoo.

Dorothy Pollack, who turned 103 on June 16 while under lockdown in Muskegon, Michigan, decided what better time to start checking things off her bucket list than right now?

Proving to the world that you're never too old to achieve your dreams, she got a frog tattoo. She admitted that it's one of the few things she loves more than beer and burgers.

Pollack's granddaughter, Teresa Zavtiz-Jones, told CNN, "COVID-19 had her in prison for months."

"The nurse in the home said she was horribly depressed and we needed to get her out. We couldn't see her so we had no idea how she really was. She's extremely hard of hearing so phone calls were not helpful."

Pollack was later released from the nursing home, and her granddaughter confessed that it was out of nowhere when her grandmother expressed she wanted a tattoo.

Pollack told CNN, "It was pretty exciting because years ago my grandson wanted me to get one and I wouldn't do it," Pollack continued with a chuckle. "All of a sudden, I decided I would like to have one. And if I could, a frog. Because I like frogs."

The centenarian took the pain without a flinch: "She took it like a champ. I didn't even see her wince. Maybe she had half a wince once," Ray Reasoner Jr., who tattooed Pollack at A.W.O.L. Custom Tattooing in Muskegon, told CNN.

"She was just so excited. It was an amazing experience. If someone over a century old tells you to do something for them you just gotta do it," Reasoner reasoned.