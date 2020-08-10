Florida Dad Shoots Terminally Ill Daughter Then Self in Murder-Suicide: Police

Local10

The mom was making breakfast when she heard two shots.

A father killed his 11-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself, Florida police have claimed.

The incident happened in West Davie around 9 AM on Monday morning, as the child's mother was making breakfast.

The unnamed woman heard two shots, ran into the next room and found both her husband and little girl with gunshot wounds.

The child died on the scene; her father was rushed to hospital, but died there.

According to police, the girl was suffering from a "debilitating, terminal illness", which may have played a factor in her father's tragic decision.

"When police arrived on scene, they spoke with a resident, a female, who had heard gunshots inside the residence while she was preparing breakfast," Lt. Mark Leone told Local 10.

"While we were speaking to the mother, we were told that the child has a debilitating, terminal illness, which is a possibility for why this tragic incident occurred."

Investigators have yet to release the identities of the deceased, as they break the horrible news to family members.