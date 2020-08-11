LaKeith Stanfield Assures Everyone He's 'Okay' After Instagram Posts That Concerned Fans

Getty

"I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I'm good. I'm not harming myself."

LaKeith Stanfield says he's doing "okay" after he shared several Instagram posts that sparked concern among fans.

According to Newsweek and screenshots shared by fans, the 28-year-old actor posted three since-deleted videos on Monday that featured alcohol and a pill bottle labeled carvedilol -- a beta-blocker used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure -- alongside captions that left many concerned for his well-being.

In the first clip, Stanfield appeared to pour alcohol into the pill bottle. "I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care," he reportedly wrote in the caption.

The second video was captioned, "Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy." Alongside a third clip, which featured the pill bottle filled with a dark liquid, the caption read, "Bottoms up." A fourth clip was captioned, "Outside is crazy imma just stay inside form now on."

In addition to fans, comedian Patton Oswalt also voiced his concern about the "Get Out" star's posts.

"I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly," he wrote in since-removed tweet, per Newsweek. "I've reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He's posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you."

someone needa check up on lakeith stanfield fr pic.twitter.com/0b1VHcLXx1 — faiz (@bcztheinternet) August 11, 2020 @bcztheinternet

Late Monday night, Stanfield's PR firm, Platform, reacted to the widespread alarm, assuring Oswalt and Stanfield's fans that the "Sorry to Bother You" star was doing "well" and that they had checked in on him.

"Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern," Platform tweeted. "We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated."

Oswalt later tweeted, "Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven't texted or DM'ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night."

Less than an hour later, Stanfield removed all Instagram posts from his profile and shared a short note regarding his earlier videos.

"I'm okay everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I'm good," he wrote in the note. "I'm not harming myself. Much love," adding a rose emoji.

The caption of the post read, "I'm ok everyone I apologize for making you worry."

Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated. — Platform PR (@platformprteam) August 11, 2020 @platformprteam

Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 11, 2020 @pattonoswalt

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite the messages from his PR team and his Instagram post, many fans weren't convinced and said a simple phone call was "not enough," suggesting someone needed to physically be with Stanfield.

Several Twitter users replied to Platform's tweet and Stanfield's Instagram, continuing to share their thoughts and fears about the situation.

"This type of situation calls for an in person check-in," wrote a fan and another said, "We're all really worried right now! instead of a call can someone please go to him and stay with him!?"

"Is this enough? We don't care about him 'looking good' now, is he REALLY ok? Does he have somebody close to him by his side at the moment?" another tweeted. "That's what concerns people, he needs to not be alone."

"This just isnt enough for me," a person said, while another tweeted, "GO AND SEE HIM. GO AND PHYSICALLY SEE HIM, SIT WITH HIM AND BE WITH HIM THROUGH THIS."

TooFab has reached out to Stanfield's rep for further comment.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).