26 Relatable Songs Written About the Pandemic That Will Cover All Your Quarantine Emotions

YouTube

Channel your quarantine feels with the help of these new songs

There's no doubt that living through a pandemic has been an emotional time for many people around the world and, of course, that includes musicians.

Over the past few months, the musically gifted have been channeling their inner thoughts and feelings into some very relatable songs.

From Alicia Keys to Dolly Parton to Blink-182, these quarantine songs have spanned the full spectrum of emotions and genres of music. Whether you're upset or angry, missing a loved one, or just happy to be safe at home, there's a song with your name on it.

Listen to some of the songs written about the pandemic below:

1. Jaden Smith "Cabin Fever"

In July, Jaden dropped his version of a quarantine love song, all about a relationship he couldn't see through because the pandemic was keeping him apart from his significant other.

"It was written in a time where I really wanted to see somebody, but we both couldn't see each other. The world was just keeping us apart...We knew that just for the safety of ourselves, our families, and everyone around us. The song, in my perspective, is dealing with that frustration," Jaden said on The Tonight Show.

2. Blink-182 "Quarantine"

Blink-182 recently dropped their first song of 2020, aptly titled "Quarantine."

The blunt lyrics let fans know just how the band feels about coronavirus, singing, "I guess I'm blessed to be so f--king bored and hiding from this phantom antigen that wants to send us to the morgue. Quarantine, f--k this disease!"

3. Cardi B and iMarkkeyz "Coronavirus"

After Cardi B shared a rant about coronavirus on Instagram and it went viral, DJ iMarkkeyz remixed a snippet of her audio into a song that's now been streamed over 3 million times on YouTube.

4. Luke Combs "Six Feet Apart"

In Luke Combs' new song "Six Feet Apart" he laments on some of the things he misses most during quarantine, singing, "I miss my mom, I miss my dad, I miss the road, I miss my band, giving hugs and shaking hands. Well, it's a mystery I suppose just how long this thing goes."

Despite the current grim outlook, Luke reminds fans that, "There will be light after dark someday when we aren’t six feet apart."

5. Dolly Parton "When Life Is Good Again"

Dolly Parton offers some hopeful words to those who are struggling in her new song "When Life Is Good Again," reminding others to work to become their best selves and singing, "But you know life goes on, this too shall pass away, bring new and different days."

6. Twenty One Pilots "Level of Concern"

Early on in the pandemic, twenty one pilots shared a slightly more lighthearted quarantine song titled "Level of Concern," all about asking someone to ride out the uncertain circumstances with you.

"Panic on the brain, world has gone insane, things are starting to get heavy, I can't help but think I haven't felt this way since I asked you to go steady...Wonderin', would you be, my little quarantine?" Tyler Joseph sings.

7. Alicia Keys "Good Job"

Alicia Keys dedicated her new song "Good Job" to frontline workers. While Alicia originally wrote the track with her husband Swizz Beatz last year, it resonates even more in the current state of the world.

"Whether you're on the front lines at the hospitals, balancing work, family, and homeschool teaching, delivering mail, packages, or food, or facing other personal difficulties because of COVID-19, I feel you. You are seen, loved, and deeply appreciated," Alicia said in a statement.

8. Avenue Beat "F2020"

Newcomers Avenue Beat went viral on TikTok with their song "F2020."

The bop, which recounts how terrible this year has been, ended up receiving over 14 million views.

The trio had originally posted the song in the hopes of convincing their manager to let them release it and it's safe to say, they must be pretty excited that they did!

9. Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani "Happy Anywhere"

Blake Shelton recruited longtime love Gwen Stefani for his new song "Happy Anywhere" which is all about being happy no matter what the circumstances are as long as you are with the people you love.

10. Bon Jovi "Do What You Can"

Bon Jovi wrote his new song "Do What You Can" after volunteering at his community restaurant in New Jersey, encouraging his fans to lend a helping hand to those in need.

11. OneRepublic "Better Days"

OneRepublic’s "Better Days" shares a hopeful message of perseverance and that things are going to get better. The band even recruited fans to share moments from quarantine to include in their music video.

12. Alec Benjamin "Six Feet Apart"

In April, Alec Benjamin released his quarantine song "Six Feet Apart" which is all about feeling alone during the pandemic. "Oh I miss you most at six feet apart, when you're right outside my window but can't ride inside my car," Alec sings on the track.

13. Bono "Let Your Love Be Known"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In March, Bono wrote a song that he dedicated to the Irish and Italians who were, at the time, facing the most dire effects of the coronavirus outbreak. He encouraged all those experiencing hard times to keep singing.

14. Randy Newman "Stay Away"

Randy Newman used his signature wit to call for social distancing in his song "Stay Away."

Randy recorded the song at his home piano, singing, "Stay away from me, baby, keep your distance, please. Stay away from me, words of love in times like these."

15. Big & Rich "Stay Home"

Big & Rich urged their fans to stay home in their quarantine anthem, appropriately titled "Stay Home."

The lyrics remind everyone, "Stay home, no reason in the world for you to roam. We're all in this together, no friend, you ain't alone. All you gotta do is stay home."

16. Grace Potter "Eachother"

Grace Potter enlisted the help of Jackson Browne, Marcus King, and Lucius members Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig for her song "Eachother."

The track, which was recorded by each musician separately, is about being there for one another during tough times.

"We may not all be affected in the same ways, but we are all going through this pandemic together as a human race...It's invited me to really take account of the things that matter most, which aren't things at all - they're people," Grace said in a statement.

17. Michael Bublé, Barenaked Ladies & Sofía Reyes, "Gotta Be Patient"

Michael Bublé heard "Gotta Be Patient" by Stay Homas and after sharing it with his followers, he knew he had to record a cover.

Michael was joined by the Barenaked Ladies and Sofía Reyes for the track, with all proceeds going to various charities.

18. Benjamin Gibbard "Life in Quarantine"

Death Cab For Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard recorded "Life in Quarantine" dedicated to his home state of Washington.

The song includes some pretty mournful lyrics including, "The sidewalks are empty, the bars and cafes too. The streetlights only changing 'cause they ain't got nothing better to do."

19. Cole Swindell "Single Saturday Night"

In May, Cole Swindell released his song "Single Saturday Night" and used the music video as an opportunity to dream about life where we no longer have to be quarantined and socially distant.

20. Queen & Adam Lambert "You Are the Champions"

Queen re-recorded their iconic hit "We Are The Champions" with the help of new singer Adam Lambert, changing the title to "You Are the Champions."

The group dedicated the song to those working on the frontlines assisting in the fight against coronavirus.

21. Gloria Estefan "Put On Your Mask!"

Gloria Estefan re-recorded her 1989 hit "Get On Your Feet," switching up the lyrics to remind fans to wear their mask.

The upbeat track includes the lyrics "Put on your mask when you go out in public! Put on your mask, help save the world from COVID!"

22. Mike Love ft. John Stamos "This Too Shall Pass"

Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love got help from friends including John Stamos to record "This Too Shall Pass," which he wrote "as a fun way to encourage positivity during this unprecedented time."

23. Todrick Hall "Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs"

Todrick put a new spin on his song "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" to give listeners some tips for dealing with coronavirus.

He said he wrote "Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs" in just four days because he "noticed a lot of people were down and needing something to uplift them, make them smile and want to dance during this dark time."

The music video features appearances from Nicole Scherzinger, Jade Thirlwall and Tiffany Haddish, among many others.

24. Lee Brice "Hey World"

In May, Lee Brice dropped his touching song "Hey World" about being overwhelmed by the news on TV every day.

"We wrote this song from an introspective, truthful place and probably what most people are actually feeling right now. With everything that is happening in the world currently and how fast paced we are as a society in general, sometimes you just want everything to stop — just to appreciate what we do have. People are suffering and it can't be ignored," Lee said in a statement.

25. Pitbull "I Believe That We Will Win"

Pitbull offered some optimism in his new song "I Believe That We Will Win," reminding fans to be strong in the face of fear.

"You know what spreads faster than any virus is fear. Now when it comes to fear you can either forget everything and run or you can face everything and rise," Pitbull says in the intro.

26. Avril Lavigne "We Are Warriors"

Avril Lavigne originally wrote her song "We Are Warriors" about her battle with Lyme disease but re-recorded the track to pay tribute to coronavirus frontline workers.

All net proceeds from sales and streams of the song will help Project HOPE's ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts around the world