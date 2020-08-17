Adele Says This Self-Help Book Radically Changed Her View on Life

Getty

"I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!!"

Adele credits Glennon Doyle's book "Untamed" for helping to change her outlook on life.

The 32-year-old singer shared to her 38.5 million Instagram followers: "If you're ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It's as if I just flew into my body for the very first time," she continued. "Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!"

The Grammy Award winning artist went on and said, "'A good life is a hard life!' Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you'll want to refer back to it trust me!"

Adele confessed, "I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn't!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!!"

Gushing over author Glennon Doyle she concluded her post: "You're an absolute don Glennon ♥️."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Doyle's part memoir and self-help book hit store shelves in March and dives into encouraging women to abandon societal expectations set upon them to live their true "untamed" selves.