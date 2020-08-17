Body of Sixth Soldier in Three Months Discovered at Fort Hood

Getty/Facebook/Twitter

Sgt. Bradley Moore became the latest name added to the Texas base's grim history.

The body of a yet another soldier has been discovered at Fort Hood.

Sgt. Bradley Moore died in a training accident on Thursday at the base, which has seen six bodies found in the space of just three months.

The 36-year-old was killed while undertaking a land navigation course, Army Times reported.

The cause of death has not been disclosed; while his death is not being treated as suspicious, the circumstances are still being investigated.

Since 2007, almost two dozen soldiers have been killed on or near the base, either in accidents or murders — five of which occurred since May of this year.

Shortly after midnight on July 17, the body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found floating in a lake near the base. Autopsy showed he drowned, although family members said he would never go swimming or even hiking there alone in the middle of the night.

On June 30, human remains — eventually identified as Spc. Vanessa Guillen — were found buried near the base. According to investigators, she was bludgeoned to death with a hammer inside the armory, dismembered, and burned. She had been missing since April 22.

The following day in the early hours of July 1, a fellow soldier suspected of killing her, Aaron David Robinson, died after shooting himself in the head as investigators approached.

On June 19, the skeletal remains of Pfc. Gregory Morales was found in a field near the base. He had been missing since August 2019. His death is still under investigation.

On May 18, the body of Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans was found shot dead, three miles from where his burning Jeep was discovered. Army investigators say he was killed in a dispute over the sale price of a gun.

And that's only this year; Fort Hood's worst atrocity occurred in November of 2009, when Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army Major and psychiatrist, went on a shooting spree on the base, killing 13 and wounding 32 before he was shot and stopped. He was sentenced to death in 2013.

Two years earlier, in June of 2007, the body of Sgt. Lawrence George Sprader Jr. was found days after he went missing during a navigation exercise. He had called for help on his cellphone, but it still took a 3,000+ strong search party four days to find him.

In July 2011 Pfc. Naser Jason Abdo was arrested, later admitting to a plot to murder his fellow soldiers on base. He was sentenced to life in prison the following year.

In April 2014, Spc. Ivan Lopez opened fire on the base, killing three and wounding 16, before fatally turning the gun on himself.

The base doesn't just boast a history of murder and accidental deaths either; in March of 2015 Sergeant Gregory McQueen — a sexual assault prevention officer — was discharged after it emerged he tried to pimp out young female soldiers in a prostitution ring.