Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Has Become a Food Runner Amid Pandemic

Getty

Talk about work ethic!

Gaten Matarazzo has clearly not let early stardom go to his head.

The 17-year-old actor has humbly returned to his native state of New Jersey to work as a food runner at a restaurant in Long Beach Island after production of his hit Netflix show was halted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Stranger Things" star is accompanied by a few of his family members who are also employed at the same establishment, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with Matarazzo’s rep.

Not surprisingly, even with all the PPE staffers must wear while serving at restaurants, a few die hard fans have still recognized the beloved star.

Gaten is clearly not hurting for cash as his show has broken several Netflix records, with their third season drawing a whopping 64 million views overall.

It's still uncertain when "Stranger Things" season four will debut, but production is expected to resume on September 17.

Program creator Matt Duffner spoke to Deadline about the show’s future, and said, "We like to look at each season as kind of its own complete story. We do have a pretty large mythology."