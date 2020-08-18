Cardi B Calls Out Trump Supporters For Playing WAP at Boat Party

Getty

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper also said she's "callin the FBI" because the group of people in the video were not social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Cardi B called out Donald Trump supporters who used her and Megan the Stallion's song "WAP" while partying on a boat, just a few days after several Republicans and conservative commentators openly criticized the song and its lyrics.

Cardi shared a clip from what appeared to be a Trump fan Instagram account that featured a group of young people having a "Trump 2020 boat party." The partiers can be seen waving Trump 2020 flags and wearing MAGA merchandise as "WAP" is heard in the background of the video.

"Wasn't republican conservative[s] throwing a little fit bout this song ?" Cardi tweeted alongside the clip. "........Anyways this makes my ass itchy."

See her full response to the Trump fan video in the post, below.

Wasn’t republican conservative throwing a little fit bout this song ?😒........Anyways this makes my ass itchy. ....I’m callin the fbi on this festivity.They are not quarantining pic.twitter.com/kL3kuKChAm — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 18, 2020 @iamcardib

Cardi recently opened up about the "WAP" backlash and criticism, telling i-D it doesn't make her "angry," but she didn't expect the track to be "so controversial."

"I've been really surprised by the reaction, honestly," the Grammy winner explained. "I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn't know it was going to be so controversial. I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song."

"I didn't think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I'm so used to it," she continued. "I'm such a freak that I didn't think it would be a big deal. I didn't think people would think it was so out of this world…"

"It doesn't make me angry," Cardi added. "It makes me happy. They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they're saying, the numbers speak for themselves."

One of the most outspoken critics of "WAP" -- an acronym for "wet ass p---y" -- was conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who questioned "whether graphic descriptions of 'wet-ass p---y' is empowering for women."

In response to this argument from critics like Shapiro, Cardi said, "I always encourage people to be confident, especially when it comes to your sexuality. Some of these men are uncomfortable, they're not even comfortable being sensual."

"Maybe you're conservative, but everybody got a little freak inside them, you know? Every single person," she concluded. "Everybody gets horny, everybody gets a little tingle down there, you know what I'm saying. Just embrace it. Don't be scared about it."

